Titans' Eric Decker: Four catches in Week 3 win

Decker caught four of five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Decker also had a couple more targets called back due to offensive pass interference penalties he committed against cornerback Richard Sherman. Working largely on the outside with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined, Decker drew the majority of Sherman's attention, leaving fellow wide receiver Rishard Matthews free to rampage for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. While he's far from the fastest player at his position, Decker's physicality and route running make him a key cog in Tennessee's diverse passing attack.