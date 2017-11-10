Titans' Eric Decker: Good to go after full practice

Decker (illness) practiced fully Friday, paving the way for him to play Sunday against the Bengals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Decker caught three of his four targets for 21 yards last Sunday against the Ravens, while salvaging his day from a fantasy perspective with a TD in the contest. His upside on that front could take a hit beginning Sunday, however, with rookie Corey Davis' role in the Tennessee offense liable to grow in the coming weeks.