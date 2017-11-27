Titans' Eric Decker: Held to 23 yards Sunday
Decker caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
None of the team's other wide receivers stepped up in RIshard Matthews' (hamstring) absence, as tight end Delanie Walker was the only Tennessee player to top 40 receiving yards. Decker has only eclipsed 40 yards twice while getting into the end zone once in 11 games this year, and it doesn't appear that Matthews' absence will make him any more productive.
