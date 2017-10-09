Titans' Eric Decker: Just 34 yards in Week 5
Decker caught four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Decker tied Rishard Matthews for the team lead in targets and receiving yards, but that's more an indictment of Tennessee's passing game sans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) than a significant accomplishment on Decker's part. The offseason free agent acquisition hasn't made much of an impact yet despite being given every opportunity to do so, and will be fighting an uphill battle as long as Mariota remains sidelined.
More News
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Two catches in blowout loss•
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Four catches in Week 3 win•
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Three catches in Week 2•
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Fails to take advantage of Week 1 volume•
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Could've played in preseason finale•
-
Titans' Eric Decker: Returns to practice•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...