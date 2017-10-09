Titans' Eric Decker: Just 34 yards in Week 5

Decker caught four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Decker tied Rishard Matthews for the team lead in targets and receiving yards, but that's more an indictment of Tennessee's passing game sans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) than a significant accomplishment on Decker's part. The offseason free agent acquisition hasn't made much of an impact yet despite being given every opportunity to do so, and will be fighting an uphill battle as long as Mariota remains sidelined.