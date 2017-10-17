Titans' Eric Decker: Leads passing game versus Colts
Decker caught seven of nine targets for 88 yards in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts.
Decker led the Titans across the board in receiving, topping the five-catch and 50-yard marks for the first time through six games in Tennessee. Although rookie Taywan Taylor caught the team's lone touchdown of the night, Decker will be happy with his improvement and look to build on Monday's performance against a dreadful Browns team this Sunday.
