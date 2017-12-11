Titans' Eric Decker: Leads team in receiving
Decker caught three of five targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.
Decker produced the team's largest play from scrimmage on a 29-yard reception and went on to pace all pass catchers in yardage. Though his returns were modest, this was actually Decker's second-best receiving output of the year and his highest since Week 6. Decker has an opportunity to seperate himself from an underwhelming group of Titans wideouts, but he'll need to make performances such as this the norm to reestablish some sort of fantasy value for himself. His next opportunity to do so will come next week against the 49ers.
