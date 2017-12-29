Decker is dealing with a minor hamstring injury in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

That said, coach Mike Mularkey indicated that Decker's issue is not considered serious, so the wideout, who logged six catches (on 10 targets) for 73 yards against the Rams last weekend, is still on track to play Sunday. "He was limited," Mularkey noted of Decker's practice participation Friday. "There's no designation on him with a hamstring - it's slight, nothing serious. He should play."