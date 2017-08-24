Titans' Eric Decker: Misses Wednesday's practice
Decker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Decker's continued absence from practice doesn't bode well for his availability for Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, as the wideout likely only has two more chances to get in contact work before the game. He hasn't practiced since twisting his ankle last Wednesday.
