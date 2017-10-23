Titans' Eric Decker: No catches in Week 7
Decker failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win at Cleveland.
This was a bizarre performance from the veteran wide receiver against a subpar defense, especially coming off a Monday Night Football outing in which he led his team with seven catches for 88 yards. Decker still hasn't found the end zone this year and will likely cede snaps to rookie first-rounder Corey Davis (hamstring) moving forward, as Davis is projected to return after Tennessee's Week 8 bye.
