Decker (right ankle) is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Decker missed practice Friday, which effectively rules him out for Sunday's tilt, based on previous comments by coach Mike Mularkey. Along with Decker, rookie Corey Davis will miss the contest, meaning that of the Titans' top three wideouts, only Rishard Matthews is slated to be available for Sunday's dress rehearsal. With veteran Harry Douglas also dealing with an injury, the likes of Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe could see added opportunities this weekend.