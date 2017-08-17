Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.comDecker (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Cameron Wolfe reports.

Otherwise healthy since joining the Titans a couple months ago, Decker left Wednesday's practice early after twisting his ankle. It doesn't sound like a major ailment, but he'll probably be held out of Saturday's preseason game against Carolina. With Corey Davis (hamstring) also unavailable, Taywan Taylor and Tre McBride figure to get extended run with the first-team offense this week.