Titans' Eric Decker: Questionable for preseason Week 3
Head coach Mike Mularkey termed Decker (ankle) questionable for next Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Decker is only a few days removed from hurting his ankle in practice, so an upcoming appearance or two in drills would be an indication he'll be available in preseason Week 3. Fellow wide receivers Corey Davis (hamstring) and Tajae Sharpe (foot) are growing healthier as well, but Decker appears to be a bit ahead of the duo in his own recovery. With Davis on course to play in the Titans' fourth exhibition, next Sunday may not be Decker's last chance to continue his integration into a new offense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...