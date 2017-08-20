Head coach Mike Mularkey termed Decker (ankle) questionable for next Sunday's preseason game against the Bears, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

Decker is only a few days removed from hurting his ankle in practice, so an upcoming appearance or two in drills would be an indication he'll be available in preseason Week 3. Fellow wide receivers Corey Davis (hamstring) and Tajae Sharpe (foot) are growing healthier as well, but Decker appears to be a bit ahead of the duo in his own recovery. With Davis on course to play in the Titans' fourth exhibition, next Sunday may not be Decker's last chance to continue his integration into a new offense.