Decker caught six of 10 targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

Decker was ruled down by contact at the one-yard line while stretching the ball out on an obvious non-fumble that was puzzlingly and unsuccessfully challenged by Los Angeles in the first quarter. Unfortunately, that's the closest any Titans receiving option came to scoring all game as quarterback Marcus Mariota's touchdown-to-interception ratio fell to a paltry 12:15.