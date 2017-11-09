Titans' Eric Decker: Still under the weather
Decker (illness) did not practice Thursday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
We'll revisit Decker's status Friday, but we suspect that he'll practice in some capacity during the Titans' final session of the week in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Decker hauled in three of his four targets for 21 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's win over the Ravens, but the veteran wideout's fantasy upside may take a hit this week, with the workload of promising rookie rookie Corey Davis likely to grow in the coming weeks.
