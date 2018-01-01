Titans' Eric Decker: Three catches in Sunday finale
Decker (hamstring) caught three of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.
So concludes a disappointing regular season for the offseason acquisition, who produced just 54 catches for 563 yards and one touchdown despite suiting up for all 16 games. While Decker failed to live up to expectations after scoring at least eight touchdowns in four of his previous six campaigns, all will be forgiven if the veteran wide receiver steps up in the playoffs.
