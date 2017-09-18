Titans' Eric Decker: Three catches in Week 2
Decker caught three passes for 32 yards on five targets in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.
Decker tied for the team lead in targets as quarterback Marcus Mariota spread the ball around, producing five players over 30 receiving yards. The veteran wide receiver's calling card has been his red-zone proficiency, but he's been unable to flash those skills with Tennessee effectively employing a run-first approach in close.
