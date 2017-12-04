Titans' Eric Decker: Three catches Sunday

Decker caught three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-13 win.

Decker led his team in targets and finished tops among wide receivers in yardage as the entire passing game was stuck in low gear sans Rishard Matthews (hamstring). The veteran wide receiver continues to be a non-factor in most formats.

