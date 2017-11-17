Titans' Eric Decker: Three catches Thursday
Decker caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and threw an incomplete pass in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers.
Decker was given the opportunity to throw the ball on a 2nd-and-goal play from the seven-yard line, but wisely threw it away to avoid getting tackled in the backfield after Pittsburgh successfully sniffed out the trick play. The veteran wide receiver has still topped 50 yards only once this season.
