Decker suffered a twisted ankle during Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coach Mike Mularkey relayed afterward that the veteran wideout's ankle issue is not serious, so consider Decker day-to-day. Decker, Corey Davis (when healthy) and Rishard Matthews currently slot in as the Titans' top three wideouts, though rookie Taywan Taylor is also pushing for a key role in the team's passing offense. Decker's path to fantasy value after an essentially lost 2016 season is re-establishing his utility as a red zone threat. The 30-year-old has scored double-digit TDs three times in his career, most recently with the Jets in 2015, when scored 12 times.