Titans' Eric Decker: Two catches in blowout loss
Decker caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 57-14 loss at Houston.
Decker was overshadowed by Rishard Matthews and tight end Delanie Walker, who saw eight and seven targets, respectively. He has just 12 catches through four weeks and is yet to get into the end zone after scoring 43 touchdowns in 65 games over the previous five seasons.
