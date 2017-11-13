Titans' Eric Decker: Two catches Week 10

Decker (illness) was targeted just three times in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals, catching two of them for 19 yards.

Decker and Taywan Taylor got three targets apiece while Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews saw a combined 17 at the wide receiver position. While Decker's history of red-zone success suggests he's capable of making a late-season push, the veteran wide receiver doesn't appear to be a major cog in this offense now that Davis is healthy.