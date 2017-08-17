Titans' Eric Decker: Won't play Saturday
Decker (ankle) will not play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Panthers, Jason Wolf of the Tennesssean reports.
Decker, who twisted his ankle during Wednesday's practice, has been sidelined due to the minor issue as the Titans continue to play it safe with the veteran wide receiver. Tre McBride and Taywan Taylor could be in line for additional reps with the first team on Saturday with Decker out.
