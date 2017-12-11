Titans' Eric Weems: Fails on fake punt
Weems rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.
Weems was originally credited with one yard on a 4th-and-1 fake punt, but a challenge by Cardinals coach Bruce Arians revealed that Weems failed to make the line to gain. The former explosive return man is on his last legs in the NFL and rarely touches the ball in any situation anymore.
