Weems was released by the Titans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 32-year-old special teams player with 39 receptions in 151 regular-season games, Weems may struggle to find work at this stage of his career. He never figured to stay in Tennessee once former head coach Mike Mularkey was fired.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories