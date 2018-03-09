Titans' Eric Weems: Released Friday
Weems was released by the Titans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 32-year-old special teams player with 39 receptions in 151 regular-season games, Weems may struggle to find work at this stage of his career. He never figured to stay in Tennessee once former head coach Mike Mularkey was fired.
