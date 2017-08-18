Play

Walden (groin) has returned to practice, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.

Walden was listed as day-to-day just over a week ago with a groin injury, but has since returned to practice and doesn't appear to be limited in any capacity. Walden is expected to back up Derrick Morgan at left outside linebacker this season.

