Titans' Erik Walden: Day-to-day with groin injury
Walden is still dealing with a groin injury and did not practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Walden missed some practice early last week as well and dealt with a groin issue this preseason, but he is currently considered day-to-day. The 32-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Texans will likely be determined by his ability to practice the back half of this week.
