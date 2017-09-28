Play

Walden is still dealing with a groin injury and did not practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Walden missed some practice early last week as well and dealt with a groin issue this preseason, but he is currently considered day-to-day. The 32-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Texans will likely be determined by his ability to practice the back half of this week.

