Walden is day-to-day due to a groin, Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reports.

The injury occurred at Monday night's practice, but is not considered serious. He could return to practice as soon as Tuesday. Walden currently projects to back up Derrick Morgan at left outside linebacker.

