Walden signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Walden go unsigned this offseason after he tallied a career high 11.0 sacks in 2016 while with the Colts. Prior to last season, he had only tallied more than 3.0 sacks once. The 31 year old linebacker will likely be a backup outside linebacker with the Titans in what will be his 11th professional campaign.