Titans' Ethan Wolf: Signs with Titans
Wolf signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Ron Higgins of The Times-Picayune reports.
Wolf was used sparingly across his four-year career at Tennessee, but he gave consistent production in each season and ultimately totaled 91 catches for 998 yards and seven touchdowns. Wolf will likely remain with the Titans through the conclusion of training camp.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...