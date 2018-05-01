Titans' Ethan Wolf: Signs with Titans

Wolf signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Ron Higgins of The Times-Picayune reports.

Wolf was used sparingly across his four-year career at Tennessee, but he gave consistent production in each season and ultimately totaled 91 catches for 998 yards and seven touchdowns. Wolf will likely remain with the Titans through the conclusion of training camp.

