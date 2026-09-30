The Titans placed Carmona (ankle) on their injured reserve list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carmona was carted off the field after injuring his ankle during Sunday's game against the Giants, and he'll now have to sit out at least the next four games as he recovers. With 2025 fifth-rounder Jackson Slater (foot) also going to Tennessee's injured reserve list Tuesday, free-agent acquisition Atonio Mafi or rookie sixth-rounder Pat Coogan could be asked to step in at right guard for the next few weeks.