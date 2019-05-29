Titans' Frank Herron: Latches on with Titans
Herron agreed to a contract with Tennessee on Wednesday.
Herron was let go by the Patriots on May 16, and found a new home with a team in the same conference. The LSU product spent the 2018 season on the Patriots' practice squad and has yet to see the field for any regular-season action.
