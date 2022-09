Swaim caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.

Swaim led the Titans' tight ends in snaps and also receptions and yards. He made his largest contribution of the game on a two-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter and also chipped in a 13-yard gain late in the second quarter. Through three games this season, Swaim has six catches for 38 yards and one touchdown.