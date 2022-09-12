Swaim caught three of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Giants.

Swaim played five more snaps than Austin Hooper, who finished with just one catch for six yards on two targets. After the game, coach Mike Vrabel said Swaim earned his large role on offense due to the fact that "he's the best blocking tight end we have." Swaim finished last season with 32 receptions, 210 yards and three scores across 16 appearances. He's never been a prolific pass catcher, but it appears he's carved out a major role in Tennessee's offense, which doesn't bode well for Hooper's fantasy success moving forward.