Swaim recorded no catches on one target in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts.

Swaim maintained his typical role on offense, as he was on the field for 35 snaps -- good for a 61 percent rate. However, he also served primarily as a blocker and has now seen one or fewer targets in four of six games this season. Swaim has a total of seven receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown on the campaign.