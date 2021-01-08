Swaim recorded nine receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown across nine games with the Titans in 2020.

Swaim signed with the Titans in mid-August, though he wasn't active on gameday until Week 6. He played a relatively large role thereafter, logging over a 50 percent snap rate in six of his nine contests. That didn't translate to much production in the box score, though he did serve as a solid run-blocker to clear the way for Derrick Henry. Swaim will hit unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the Titans' postseason run.