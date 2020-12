Swaim recorded three receptions on three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

Swaim was the most involved Titans' tight end in terms of targets and yardage, though he was out-snapped by both MyCole Pruitt and Jonnu Smith. His biggest contribution came on a five-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter. This was Swaim's most productive performance of the season, making it difficult to trust him moving forward to any matchups to close the season.