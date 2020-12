Swaim (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Swaim had his best game of the season against Jacksonville last weekend, with three catches for 34 yards and a score, but he may not be available against Detroit on Sunday. With Jonnu Smith fully healthy, of course, Swaim will only be in line for No. 2 duties if active.