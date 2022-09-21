site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-geoff-swaim-no-stats-against-bills | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Geoff Swaim: No stats against Bills
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Swaim was not targeted in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.
Swaim was on the field for 27 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps. However, as has been typical, Swaim was used primarily as a blocker and failed to reach the stat sheet as a result.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read