site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-geoff-swaim-not-targeted-in-loss | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Not targeted in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Swaim was not targeted in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chiefs.
As is typically the case, Swaim led the Titans' tight end group in snaps. However, his role is limited almost exclusively to blocking as he has only reception combined across his last five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read