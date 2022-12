Swaim recorded one reception on one target for four yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Swaim played a season-low 20 snaps while continuing to give way to both Austin Hooper and Chigoziem Okonkwo. His lone catch of the game came midway through the third quarter and was not impactful. Even if Swaim sees his playing time tick back up, his primary role will almost certainly be as a blocker.