Swaim converted all three of his targets into receptions for 30 yards in Week 12 against the Colts.

Swaim was the Titans most productive tight end and was on the field for a season-high 64 percent of offensive snaps. He served as a blocker for the majority of his time on the field however, as the Titans attempted only seven passes in the second half. Swaim has increasingly gained a role in the offense of late, though that has resulted in only four receptions for 39 yards across three contests.