Swaim recorded two receptions on three targets for 10 yards in Week 6 against the Texans.

Swaim saw an increased role with the early exit of Jonnu Smith (ankle). He was on the field for 49 offensive snaps, good for a 65 percent rate of the team's offensive plays. With MyCole Pruitt (COVID-19) currently unable to suit up, Swaim could be the Titans second tight end if Smith's ankle prevents him from returning to action for a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers.