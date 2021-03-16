Swaim is staying with the Titans on a one-year contract, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
The new league year hasn't even started and the Titans have already lost TE Jonnu Smith and WRs Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. Retaining Swaim won't change much for the passing offense, but it does give the team a competent blocker alongside passing-down specialist Anthony Firkser. The 27-year-old Swaim has 57 catches in 53 NFL appearances, including just nine in 10 games for the Titans last season.