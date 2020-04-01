Titans' Greg Joseph: Competition on the way
General manager Jon Robinson suggested Wednesday that the Titans plan to bring in some competition for Joseph, who finished the 2019 campaign as the team's kicker, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Robinson acknowledged that Joseph did a good job of "steadying the rudder" after he took over kicking duties last December, but the Titans won't hand him the job outright heading into 2020. Specifically, Robinson mentioned that the Titans are still "looking at some guys" in free agency and the upcoming draft. The 25-year-old appeared in five games with Tennessee (including the playoffs) last season, making his only field-goal attempt and converting all 18 of his extra point tries in that span.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty tight end tiers.
-
Superflex mock draft: QB demand
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our last Superflex mock draft before the 2020 rookie class gets...
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.
-
2020 bounceback candidates
Ben Gretch names 12 players who are good bets to bounce back at their early ADPs.