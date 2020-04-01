General manager Jon Robinson suggested Wednesday that the Titans plan to bring in some competition for Joseph, who finished the 2019 campaign as the team's kicker, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Robinson acknowledged that Joseph did a good job of "steadying the rudder" after he took over kicking duties last December, but the Titans won't hand him the job outright heading into 2020. Specifically, Robinson mentioned that the Titans are still "looking at some guys" in free agency and the upcoming draft. The 25-year-old appeared in five games with Tennessee (including the playoffs) last season, making his only field-goal attempt and converting all 18 of his extra point tries in that span.