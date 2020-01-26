Titans' Greg Joseph: Limited chances in playoffs
Joseph converted his lone field-goal attempt and all nine extra-point attempts over three postseason games.
The field goal was a chip shot from 30 yards during the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, as the Titans finished drives throughout their run as the No. 6 seed. It was similar to Joseph's output in two regular-season games with Tennessee, as he made all nine extra points and didn't attempt a field goal. Joseph remains under contract for next season after signing ahead of Week 16, but he'll need a strong offseason to remain the Titans' kicker with Ryan Succop (knee) -- who landed on injured reserve -- still having three years and $11.75 million remaining on his deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...