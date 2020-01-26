Joseph converted his lone field-goal attempt and all nine extra-point attempts over three postseason games.

The field goal was a chip shot from 30 yards during the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, as the Titans finished drives throughout their run as the No. 6 seed. It was similar to Joseph's output in two regular-season games with Tennessee, as he made all nine extra points and didn't attempt a field goal. Joseph remains under contract for next season after signing ahead of Week 16, but he'll need a strong offseason to remain the Titans' kicker with Ryan Succop (knee) -- who landed on injured reserve -- still having three years and $11.75 million remaining on his deal.