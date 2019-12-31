Titans' Greg Joseph: Nails five extra-point attempts
Joseph made all five of his extra-point attempts in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.
Joseph has yet to be called upon for a field-goal attempt in two games with the team. However, he has proven steady with the chances he has received by making all nine of his extra-point attempts. Joseph took over for the injured Ryan Succop (knee) in Week 16 and will likely continue in his role throughout Tennessee's playoff run. Joseph signed a three-year deal when he joined the team, so will likely have a chance to be the placekicker in 2020.
