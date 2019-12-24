Titans' Greg Joseph: Perfect in debut
Joseph made all four of his extra-point attempts in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Joseph wasn't tested in particularly difficult fashion as he was not asked to attempt a field goal in his debut with the team. However, he did make all four of his extra-point attempts, eliminating mistakes in the kicking game that had plagued the Titans for much of the season. With Ryan Succop on injured reserve (knee), Joseph is likely to serve as the team's kicker in Week 17 against the Texans.
