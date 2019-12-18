Titans' Greg Joseph: Replacing Succop in Tennessee?
Joseph is signing with the Titans, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Joseph was poached from Carolina's practice squad and could get a chance to kick as soon as Week 16. Titans placekicker Ryan Succop has converted just one of six field-goal attempts since the team activated him from injured reserve in early November. However, it isn't entirely clear if Joseph is coming in as kickoff specialist or as a legitimate threat to Succop's job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...