Joseph is signing with the Titans, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Joseph was poached from Carolina's practice squad and could get a chance to kick as soon as Week 16. Titans placekicker Ryan Succop has converted just one of six field-goal attempts since the team activated him from injured reserve in early November. However, it isn't entirely clear if Joseph is coming in as kickoff specialist or as a legitimate threat to Succop's job.

