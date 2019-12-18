Titans' Greg Joseph: Taking over as top kicker
The Titans have placed Ryan Succop (knee) on injured reserve, leaving Joseph as the lone placekicker on the 53-man roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Joseph was signed off the Panthers' practice squad and now will serve as Tennessee's kicker for Week 16 against the Saints. He converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent) last season with the Browns, but he made just one kick from 50-plus yards and missed four PATs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Get Amendola
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...