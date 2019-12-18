The Titans have placed Ryan Succop (knee) on injured reserve, leaving Joseph as the lone placekicker on the 53-man roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Joseph was signed off the Panthers' practice squad and now will serve as Tennessee's kicker for Week 16 against the Saints. He converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent) last season with the Browns, but he made just one kick from 50-plus yards and missed four PATs.