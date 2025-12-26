Helm (toe) was limited in practice Friday but does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm will continue to play through the toe injury he sustained Week 15 versus San Francisco, an issue which did not prevent him from handling a career-high 52 offensive snaps during Tennessee's win over the Chiefs in Week 16. Expect Helm to continue handling a key role as one of the Titans' top tight ends alongside Chig Okonkwo during Sunday's home game against New Orleans.